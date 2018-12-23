Dutch player, coach Frank de Boer takes over Atlanta United

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, Inter Milan coach Frank De Boer waits for the start of the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the Milan San Siro stadium. Frank de Boer, who appeared in two World Cups during an illustrious playing career and went on to capture four straight league titles as a coach at Ajax, is taking over at Atlanta United. The Major League Soccer champions announced the move Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Luca Bruno, File AP Photo