Shutdown prompts anxiety for Ogden’s federal tax employees

The U.S. government shutdown is causing anxiety and concern for thousands of Internal Revenue Service employees who work in the Ogden area.
Jenny Brown, president of Local 67 of the National Treasury Employees Union, tells the Standard-Examiner that many employees are scaling back their spending on groceries and other items since they're unsure when they will see their next paycheck.
Ogden-area IRS offices are a major local employer, providing jobs to around 5,000 people in all, including non-unionized managers. The union represents around 4,000 workers.
Brown estimates that 75 percent of employees have been furloughed because of the partial shutdown.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Hill Air Force Base, a larger source of federal employment in the area, has not been impacted because the U.S. Department of Defense had already been funded.
Comments