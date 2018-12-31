Shea-Porter looks back, ahead after 4 terms in Congress

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2014 file photo, U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter D-N.H., speaks during a debate with her opponent, former Republican U.S. Rep. Frank Guinta, in Manchester, N.H. Four-term Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who decided not to seek re-election in the 1st District, will be succeeded Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 by fellow Democrat Chris Pappas. Jim Cole, File AP Photo