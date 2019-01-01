‘Village’ network helps older residents stay in their homes

At Home by High executive director Katie Beaumont picks up John Fuller, 84, at his Harrison West apartment to take him to one of his twice-weekly grocery store trips on Dec. 21, 2018. In addition to grocery runs, Beaumont's business, which currently has 32 members all over the age of 50, provides services that include technology assistance, note-taking at medical appointments, and companion visits. The Columbus Dispatch via AP Adam Cairns