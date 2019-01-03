Greece hauls abandoned, half-sunken ships out of the sea

In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 photo, in a shipyard of Perama, west of Athens, workers cut up the rusted remains of a ferry that was recovered after spending years as a shipwreck. Dozens of abandoned cargo and passenger ships lie semi-submerged or completely sunken around the Gulf of Elefsina, near Greece’s major port of Piraeus. Now authorities are beginning to remove the dilapidated ships. Some of them have been there for decades, leaking hazards like oil into the environment and creating a danger to modern shipping. One expert calls the abandoned ships “an environmental bomb.” Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo