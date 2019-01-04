Fewer affected in Marriott hack, but passports a red flag

FILE - This Oct. 5, 2010 file photo shows the exterior of a Marriott hotel in Santa Clara, Calif. Marriott says that fewer guest records were involved in a previously announced data breach than it initially disclosed. The lodging company said Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, that it now believes that the number of potentially involved guests is lower than the 500 million originally estimated.

