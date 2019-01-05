Airports seeing rise in security screeners calling off work

FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2018 file photo, a TSA worker works at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. The federal agency tasked with guaranteeing U.S. airport security is acknowledging an increase in the number of its employees calling off work during the partial government shutdown. The Transportation Security Administration said in a Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 tweet that call outs that began over the holiday period are on the rise but the impact has been “minimal.” The agency said wait times may be affected but so far “remain well within TSA standards.” Nam Y. Huh AP Photo