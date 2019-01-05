AP source: Britton, Yankees agree to $39M, 3-year contract

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 file photo, New York Yankees relief pitcher Zach Britton delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series in New York. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that reliever Zach Britton and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $39 million, three-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo