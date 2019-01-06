Guatemala bars entry to UN-sponsored corruption investigator

Prosecutors of the Guatemalan Attorney General's office take position inside the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, late Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The Guatemalan government banned the entry of Yilen Osorio, an official of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) and keeps it in the facilities of the La Aurora International Airport, despite the fact that the Constitutional Court ordered that they be granted visas and access to the members of the organism. Santiago Billy AP Photo