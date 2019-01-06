Iconic Japanese newspaper in Brazil closes after 72 years

In this Dec. 21, 2018 photo, a worker prints an edition of the Sao Paulo Shimbun Japanese newspaper in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Sao Paulo Shimbun newspaper printed its final edition on Jan. 1, 2019, ending a 72-year run as a vital reference point and voice for Brazil's Japanese community which is the largest in the world outside of Japan. Victor R. Caivano AP Photo