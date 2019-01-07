Mississippi Gulf Coast newspaper puts building up for sale

A newspaper in south Mississippi is trying to sell the building it has called home for about 50 years.
The Sun Herald reports that its own building in Gulfport is on the market.
Blake Kaplan, the general manager and executive editor, says the Sun Herald eventually will move to a "more modern office space better suited for our digital mission."
Printing presses closed at the Gulfport site last January and the newspaper is now printed in Jackson.
The McClatchy Co., parent company of the Sun Herald, has made similar moves with other media companies in its chain. In recent years, it has sold aging buildings belonging to the Miami Herald and The Charlotte Observer.
