Tokyo court turns down Ghosn’s appeal of long detention

This courtroom sketch depicts former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in a courtroom at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Ghosn, denied any wrongdoing and proclaimed his loyalty to the company at a court hearing in Tokyo on Tuesday. It was Ghosn's first public appearance since he was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with false financial reporting. Kyodo News via AP Nobutoshi Katsuyama