LinkedIn to expand in Omaha with new complex

LinkedIn plans to expand its Omaha workforce as it builds a new complex in the city.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Microsoft-owned professional networking site plans to open a new 200,000-square-foot, two building complex in Omaha by 2021. The expansion could allow the company to more than double its Omaha workforce from 450 to 1,000.
Kelli Pilgrim is a senior director at the company and the firm's top executive in Omaha. She says most of the expansion will be for global customer and global sales operations.
Pilgrim says the company didn't receive any state or city incentives for the project. She says the company has been happy with the talent in the area.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Gov. Pete Ricketts says he's thankful for the company's commitment to the state.
Comments