Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2018 file photo, Roger Bloxberg, right, and his wife, Anne, embrace as they watch a wildfire on a hill top near their home in West Hills, Calif. Insurance claims from California's deadly November 2018 wildfires have topped $11.4 billion. State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, that more than $8 billion worth of damage comes from the fire that leveled the town of Paradise and killed 86 people. About $3 billion more is from two Southern California wildfires that ignited the same week. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo