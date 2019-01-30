New Mexico Legislature sends spurned bill to new governor

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, signs an executive order for state agencies to aggressive pursue strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Santa Fe, N.M. flanked by student activists on global warming issues. The order endorses goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming and sets in motion new efforts to encourage renewable energy development, improve energy efficiency for buildings, safeguard air quality and possibly set new vehicle emission standards. Morgan Lee AP Photo