Brown students sue for back pay from dining hall jobs

Two Brown University students have sued the Ivy League school for back pay they say they earned in their supervisory jobs with school dining services.
The Providence Journal reports that Maxwell Kozlov and Benjamin Bosis allege in their federal lawsuit that Brown failed to pay them and others for the on-call and overtime hours they worked in violation of federal Fair Labor Standards and state employment laws.
Kozlov, a junior cognitive neuroscience major from Massachusetts, says on-call student employees were required to remain on campus and prepared to fill in whenever called.
Bosis, a senior political science student from Pennsylvania, said their jobs sometimes meant skipping class for work. Both quit in September.
A Brown spokesman says the school is reviewing the complaint, but has made changes following previous complaints.
