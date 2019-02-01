Foxconn again shifts Wisconsin plan after Trump intervenes

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, center, along with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, left, and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou participate in a groundbreaking event for the new Foxconn facility in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. Foxconn Technology Group said Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 it is shifting the focus of its planned $10 billion Wisconsin campus away from blue-collar manufacturing to a research hub, while insisting it remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs as promised. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo