Assistance available following Kentucky storms, flooding

The Associated Press

PAINTSVILLE, Ky.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available for Kentucky businesses and residents affected by storms this year.

The loans are for those affected by severe storms and flooding from Feb. 6 through March 10. The area covered includes Johnson and Magoffin counties and the adjacent counties of Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Lawrence, Martin, Morgan and Wolfe.

Disaster loan outreach centers will be open through 4 p.m. Friday. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until Friday. The centers are at Johnson County Fiscal Court in Paintsville and Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville.

The filing deadline for physical property damage is June 3. The deadline for economic injury applications is Jan. 3. For more information, call (800) 659-2955.

