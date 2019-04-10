Business

Judge refuses to dismiss discrimination suit against HBCU

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del.

A federal judge has denied a request by officials at historically black Delaware State University to dismiss a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former white employee.

The judge's ruling Tuesday affirmed a recommendation made last month by a federal magistrate, who found that Jeffrey DeMoss has pleaded sufficient facts to show that race was a motivating factor in his termination.

DeMoss has alleged, among other things, that he overheard former university President Harry Williams call him a "white fat (expletive)" in a phone call. DeMoss also says a school official told him that his termination was motivated by race and the university wanted a black person in his position.

DeMoss was executive director for dining and auxiliary services and operations director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Center.

