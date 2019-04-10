AC Milan faces UEFA punishment for breaching finance rules

Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso looks on during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, April 6, 2019. Alessandro Di Marco

AC Milan faces another round of UEFA punishment for breaking financial fair play rules.

UEFA says its independent club finance investigators have sent Milan's current file to a panel of judges.

The latest case is separate from the panel's judgment in December that fined Milan 12 million euros ($13.5 million) and threatened a one-season ban from European competition if the club fails to break even on transfers, wages and other expenses in June 2021.

The previous case covered a three-year rolling assessment of Milan's finances up to 2017. The latest prosecution covers the next three-year assessment, through 2018.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Although Milan is a seven-time European champion, its finances have taken a hit during a five-year failure to qualify for the Champions League.