Business

Southern California winds down power lines, trees

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Crews are repairing power lines and clearing toppled trees after a night of strong winds across Southern California.

The National Weather Service says wind speeds have dropped off early Wednesday along most of the coast and valleys but warning-level gusts will persist in many mountain locations.

In Palm Springs, authorities have called off an evacuation triggered Tuesday as winds spread a brush fire north of downtown.

The Desert Sun reports the blaze was contained at 40 acres.

Another round of winds is expected to develop Thursday night.

  Comments  

Read Next

Scientists reveal first image ever made of a black hole

Business

Scientists reveal first image ever made of a black hole

By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer

Scientists have revealed the first image ever made of a black hole, depicting its hot, shadowy edges where light bends around itself in a cosmic funhouse effect.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

News

Houston company recalls some meat, poultry, salad items

Business

9 colleges to unveil inventions to aid the disabled at work

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service