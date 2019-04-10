Business

Backstage at Brexit summit: Huddles, deals, delicate dance

The Associated Press

European Union flags flap in the wind outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. European Union leaders meet Wednesday in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss a new Brexit extension.
BRUSSELS

A daylong diplomatic ballet is playing out in the European Quarter of Brussels for another high-stakes Brexit summit.

It will culminate in a closed-door dinner where presidents and prime ministers will talk for hours and hours until no one disagrees anymore. And only then will British Prime Minister Theresa May find out when Brexit will finally happen .

But first, the Dutch prime minister is playing messenger between ally May and harder-line EU leaders. The French and German leaders are having their own huddle. A mini-club of North Sea countries is gathering elsewhere.

It is all part of the backdoor politicking that's the only way the EU can ever come to a consensus. It's baffling to outsiders — but the EU has elevated it into an art.

