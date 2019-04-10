Business

The Dalai Lama recovering fast from chest infection

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets journalists during the opening of the exhibition titled "Buddha's Life" at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dalai Lama has been hospitalised in the Indian capital with chest infection and is feeling much better. The Tibetan spiritual leader's spokesman Tenzin Taklha says the Dalai Lama is under medication and likely to spend a day or two in the hospital. The Dalai Lama flew to New Delhi from Dharmsala for consultations with doctors and was hospitaliszd on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets journalists during the opening of the exhibition titled "Buddha's Life" at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dalai Lama has been hospitalised in the Indian capital with chest infection and is feeling much better. The Tibetan spiritual leader's spokesman Tenzin Taklha says the Dalai Lama is under medication and likely to spend a day or two in the hospital. The Dalai Lama flew to New Delhi from Dharmsala for consultations with doctors and was hospitaliszd on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Peter Dejong, File AP Photo
NEW DELHI

The Dalai Lama has almost recovered from a chest infection and is likely to leave a New Delhi hospital in a day.

His spokesman Tenzin Taklha says the 83-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader is feeling much better.

The Dalai Lama flew from Dharmsala for consultations with doctors in the Indian capital and was hospitalized on Tuesday.

Takhla said on Thursday that the spiritual leader is likely to return soon to the north Indian hill town that has been his headquarters since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

The Dalai Lama usually spends several months a year traveling the world to teach Buddhism and highlight the Tibetans' struggle for greater freedom in China. But he has cut down on travel in the past year.

  Comments  

Read Next

Trick or treat? EU, UK agree to delay Brexit until Halloween

Business

Trick or treat? EU, UK agree to delay Brexit until Halloween

By RAF CASERT and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

European Union leaders, Britain agree to a Brexit extension that will allow the U.K. to delay its EU departure date until Halloween.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service