Maine utility regulators to deliberate 145-mile power line

The Associated Press

HALLOWELL, Maine

Maine utility regulators are launching final deliberations on a proposed 145-mile transmission line that would serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach consumers in Massachusetts to meet that state's green energy goals.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission staff has recommended approval of the project. But a final vote is required by the three-member panel, which deliberates on Thursday.

The $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect proposal has drawn criticism from conservationists and outdoors lovers who say it would spoil wilderness in western Maine. Critics say it would also snuff out homegrown clean energy projects in Maine.

The PUC staff concluded the project would reduce greenhouse gases, suppress electric rates in New England and enhance energy reliability.

