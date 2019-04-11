Business

N Carolina aims to get public talking about clean energy

The Associated Press

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.

North Carolina's energy agency wants to hear from the public as it tries to plot plans to expand the use of clean-energy technologies, energy efficiency and clean transportation methods.

The state Department of Environmental Quality is holding a meeting on the development of the state's Clean Energy Plan Thursday afternoon at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City and next month in Greensboro.

Gov. Roy Cooper is trying to push the state to increase jobs and business opportunities as the world adapts to climate change.

