House to vote on two-year state budget

The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H.

Two months after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu proposed his state budget, the House is set to vote on its own version.

The Democratic-led House will vote Thursday on a $12.9 billion, two-year budget crafted by its Finance Committee. Sununu's total budget was $13.1 billion but when only state funding is considered, House Democrats want to spend about $500 million more.

Democratic House leaders said the proposal focuses on providing property tax relief to towns and cities, boosting education aid and "frontloading" the state's child protection and mental health systems. Republicans have criticized it for including a new capital gains tax and 157 new state employees.

Two years ago, the Legislature ultimately approved an $11.7 billion plan after the House initially failed to pass a budget.

