Federal authorities warn: Tax fraud can land you in prison

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Federal authorities have a message for taxpayers as April 15 approaches: Tax fraud can land you in prison.

Monday is the deadline for filing federal income tax returns. John Milhiser is U.S. attorney for Illinois' central district. He says prosecutors work year-round to hold accountable "those who attempt to cheat the system for personal gain."

Milhiser and Gabriel Grchan (GER'-chin) of the IRS noted a series of recent tax-fraud cases. Grchan is special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division in Chicago.

They include Clifton "Ty" Robinson of Chicago and Gregg Harwood of Springfield. Robinson is serving eight years for a scheme to get $1.8 million in refunds from 300 fraudulent tax returns. Harwood got 18 months and had to pay $1 million in restitution for underreporting business income.

