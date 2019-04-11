Business

Louisiana lawmakers sift through spending ideas for new cash

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, left, speaks with House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, after a meeting of the state's Revenue Estimating Conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. The conference broke through a logjam and adopted increased income forecasts that will give lawmakers more money to spend in the legislative session.
Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, left, speaks with House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, after a meeting of the state's Revenue Estimating Conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. The conference broke through a logjam and adopted increased income forecasts that will give lawmakers more money to spend in the legislative session.
BATON ROUGE, La.

Now that Louisiana's governor and legislative leaders have settled on updated state income projections, the haggling begins over how to spend the newly available millions.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Legislature are sifting through a list of competing requests for new dollars, with college leaders, early childhood education advocates and agency chiefs among those vying for the cash.

Three different pots of money are available after the state income forecasting panel boosted projections: a $308 million surplus from the budget year that ended June 30, $110 million in unbudgeted money for the current year and $119 million in the financial year that begins July 1.

The Democratic governor and majority-GOP Legislature will decide how to spend the money in the ongoing two-month legislative session that must end June 6.

