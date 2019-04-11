Business

Reports: Chinese carrier asking Boeing for compensation

The Associated Press

BEIJING

One of China's three major state-owned airlines says it has joined carriers that are asking Boeing Co. for compensation after suspended use of its 737 Max jetliner following two fatal crashes.

Chinese media cited executives of China Eastern Airlines Ltd. as saying at a news conference the carrier has "lodged claims" with Boeing over disruption.

The reports gave no financial details but said the impact on China Eastern was limited because the suspension came during a slow travel period.

Also this week, a Chinese aircraft leasing company said it will decide how to proceed with planned 737 Max purchases once it sees how Boeing resolves potential problems with the aircraft.

  Comments  

Read Next

UK’s May faces Parliament after EU grants Brexit extension

Business

UK’s May faces Parliament after EU grants Brexit extension

By RAF CASERT, JILL LAWLESS and GREGORY KATZ Associated Press

European Union leaders, Britain agree to a Brexit extension that will allow the U.K. to delay its EU departure date until Halloween.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

Federal authorities warn: Tax fraud can land you in prison

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service