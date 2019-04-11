Business

Chavez’s single leads Hickory to 6-1 win over Kannapolis

The Associated Press

Hickory, North Carolina

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Frainyer Chavez hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 6-1 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Thursday.

The single by Chavez came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Crawdads a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Chavez scored when a runner was caught stealing.

Hickory southpaw Jake Latz (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Taylor Varnell (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.

Steele Walker had a pair of hits for the Intimidators.

