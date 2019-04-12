Business

Malaysia revives China-backed rail link, cost cut by a third

The Associated Press

In this Sept. 8, 2017, photo, visitors view a scale model of the ECRL (East Coast Rail Link) during the launching of the train project in Kuantan, east coast of peninsula Malaysia. Malaysia’s government says it has decided to resume a China-backed rail link project after the Chinese contractor agreed to cut construction cost by one-third. (AP Photo)
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysia's government says it has decided to resume a China-backed rail link project, after the Chinese contractor agreed to cut construction cost by one-third.

The deal ended months of vacillating over the 688-kilometer (430-mile) East Coast Rail Link, which connects Malaysia's west cost to eastern rural states and is a key part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

The prime minister's office said in a statement Friday that Malaysia will sign a supplementary agreement with the China Communications Construction Company Ltd. to revive the project.

It said the construction cost for the first two phases of the rail link has now been cut by one-third to 44 billion ringgit ($10.7 billion), adding that "this reduction will surely benefit Malaysia and lighten the burden on the country's financial position."

