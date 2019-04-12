Business

Detention of Nissan’s ex-chair Ghosn extended to April 22

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer

In this image made from video released by Carlos Ghosn via his lawyer Tuesday, April 9, 2019, former Nissan chairman Ghosn speaks on camera in Tokyo. Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan on financial misconduct charges, gets his say in a video shown by his legal team. (Carlos Ghosn via AP)
In this image made from video released by Carlos Ghosn via his lawyer Tuesday, April 9, 2019, former Nissan chairman Ghosn speaks on camera in Tokyo. Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan on financial misconduct charges, gets his say in a video shown by his legal team. (Carlos Ghosn via AP) AP
TOKYO

The detention of Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn was approved through April 22 on Friday, allowing prosecutors to interrogate him daily on fresh allegations of financial misconduct.

Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail last month but rearrested last week. The Tokyo District Court approved prosecutors' request to continue to hold Ghosn at Tokyo Detention Center. It is unclear when he might be released.

The latest arrest is over breach of trust suspicions that payments by a Nissan subsidiary to an Oman dealership business went to a company effectively run by Ghosn.

On Thursday, Ghosn's wife Carole, who had left for France after Ghosn's latest arrest, returned for questioning in a Tokyo court. Details have not been disclosed, but Japanese media reports say some of the money may have gone to a company run by her.

Ghosn has been charged with falsifying financial documents in underreporting his compensation, and with breach of trust in using Nissan Motor Co. money for dubious payments. Formal charges have not been filed in the latest arrest.

Ghosn, who led the Japanese automaker for two decades, says he is innocent. He says the compensation was never decided, investment losses never occurred and the payments were for legitimate services.

Long detention and multiple arrests are routine in Japan, but rearresting a person who cleared bail is unusual. His lawyers have protested the detention as unfair.

French alliance partner Renault SA owns 43% of Nissan. Nissan shareholders approved Ghosn's ouster from the board this week.

In a video statement released recently by his lawyers, Ghosn said some Nissan executives feared Renault would swallow Nissan and plotted against him.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en

  Comments  

Read Next

WTO upholds South Korean ban on Fukushima seafood

Business

WTO upholds South Korean ban on Fukushima seafood

By KIM TONG-HYUNG AND MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

WTO upholds South Korea's import ban on Japanese seafood from areas affected by the 2011 nuclear disaster.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

China’s auto sales sink in March for 9th month

Business

Protective Life gets naming rights for new Alabama stadium

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service