China exports rise in March, rebounding from slump

The Associated Press

BEIJING

China's exports rebounded from a contraction in March and sales to the United States grew strongly despite President Donald Trump's tariff hikes.

Customs data on Friday showed exports rose 14.2% over a year ago to $198.7 billion, recovering from February's 20.8% contraction. Imports fell 7.6% to $166 billion, decelerating from the previous month's 5.2% decline.

A government spokesman announced exports to the United States rose 10.6% measured in Chinese currency, but gave no dollar figure. The official, Li Kuiwen, said imports of American goods fell 21% in yuan terms.

The export slump has added to pressure on Chinese leaders to make peace in a tariff war with Washington over Beijing's technology ambitions.

