Business

GM to reveal next generate Corvette in July

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

It's enough to rev up Corvette fans — a new rendition of the classic sports car is coming.

And General Motors has a big change in the next generation Corvette being revealed July 18.

GM confirms the engine in the new model is being moved from under the hood to being tucked between the passenger compartment and the rear wheels — a "mid-engine" design.

Chevrolet says the new generation Corvette will be "the sum of each generation before it," but will "stand alone as the new standard of performance."

Previewing the reveal, General Motors released a photo showing GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra standing next to a camouflaged, next generation Corvette on Thursday in New York.

The sports car is manufactured at a GM plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

  Comments  

Read Next

Chevron buying Anadarko for $33B as crude prices rise

Business

Chevron buying Anadarko for $33B as crude prices rise

The Associated Press

Chevron to spend $33 billion on Anadarko Petroleum as US energy prices take off.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

Recycling company plans plastics-to-fuel plant in NE Indiana

Business

Spokane schools blames McCleary laws for deficit, layoffs

Business

Uber’s past is still haunting its business

Business

Amazon’s entry into the satellite internet market sets up another faceoff between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service