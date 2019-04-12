Business

Texas paper’s suit over ex-congressman’s hiring dismissed

The Associated Press

FILE - In a Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, arrives for a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. A Texas court has dismissed a local newspaper's lawsuit claiming a state port authority broke a public meetings law when it hired former Congressman Farenthold, who left the House of Representatives in 2018 amid sexual harassment allegations.
FILE - In a Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, arrives for a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. A Texas court has dismissed a local newspaper's lawsuit claiming a state port authority broke a public meetings law when it hired former Congressman Farenthold, who left the House of Representatives in 2018 amid sexual harassment allegations. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo
POINT COMFORT, Texas

A Texas court has dismissed a local newspaper's lawsuit claiming a state port authority broke a public meetings law when it hired a former congressman who left the House of Representatives last year amid sexual harassment allegations.

An appeals court ruled Thursday that the Victoria Advocate's suit against the Calhoun Port Authority was rendered moot when Blake Farenthold quit his lucrative lobbying job with the port in January. The paper claimed the port authority did not give proper public notice of the Republican politician's hiring.

An attorney for the Victoria paper, John Griffin, says it views Farenthold's resignation from lobbying as a win, but would have liked the court to address the alleged open meetings violation.

The port authority's director and lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

  Comments  

Read Next

Luke Walton out as Lakers coach after 3 losing seasons

Business

Luke Walton out as Lakers coach after 3 losing seasons

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers say they have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Luke Walton after three losing seasons.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

Labor reform passes Mexican congress, draws Ivanka praise

Business

Panel changes bill allowing additional Colstrip power buy

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service