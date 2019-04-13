Business

Worker killed by falling crane counterweight in NYC

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Police say a worker has been killed by a crane counterweight that fell on him at a New York City construction site.

The accident happened at 3:15 a.m. Saturday at a construction site on Varick Street in lower Manhattan near the Holland Tunnel.

Police say the weight fell on 34-year-old Gregory Echevarria (Eh-cheh-vah-REE'-ah) and crushed him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other workers sustained minor injuries.

Echevarria's death was the third death of a New York City construction worker in one week.

Police say 51-year-old Nelson Salinas was killed by falling debris as he was working on facade repairs at a Manhattan apartment building Monday.

Twenty-three-year-old Erik Mendoza was working on the roof of a 13-story building in Brooklyn when he fell to his death Wednesday.

