Business

Tax Day comes a bit later in 2 New England states

The Associated Press

BOSTON

Holidays are giving taxpayers in two New England states a couple of extra days to file their taxes.

The 2018 returns are due on Monday for most Americans, but Massachusetts and Maine are celebrating Patriots Day on Monday.

The following day is Emancipation Day, a holiday that is celebrated in Washington D.C.

As a result, taxpayers in Massachusetts and Maine can procrastinate until April 17, but state and federal tax returns must be postmarked or filed electronically before midnight on Wednesday.

Massachusetts officials say electronic filing often results in a quicker refund, and it was used by 85 percent of the state's taxpayers a year ago.

  Comments  

Read Next

Business

Official: Raise insurance tax to help fight wildfires

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press

With an increasing number of wildfires scorching portions of the state each year, officials want to create a new state fund to battle the blazes.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Entertainment

Idaho post office named after baseball slugger Killebrew

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service