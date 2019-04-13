Tax Day comes a bit later in 2 New England states

Holidays are giving taxpayers in two New England states a couple of extra days to file their taxes.

The 2018 returns are due on Monday for most Americans, but Massachusetts and Maine are celebrating Patriots Day on Monday.

The following day is Emancipation Day, a holiday that is celebrated in Washington D.C.

As a result, taxpayers in Massachusetts and Maine can procrastinate until April 17, but state and federal tax returns must be postmarked or filed electronically before midnight on Wednesday.

Massachusetts officials say electronic filing often results in a quicker refund, and it was used by 85 percent of the state's taxpayers a year ago.