Vermont police crack down on distracted drivers

The Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont police are cracking down on distracted drivers.

Police and transportation officials have launched a campaign that started on Thursday and runs through Monday to remind drivers about state laws barring hand-held cellphone use and texting while driving.

NECN reports that on the first day a spotter on a hill was peering into vehicles using binoculars and then radioing offers about drivers who were violating the law.

Officer Cole Charbonneau of the Shelburne Police Department says, "We're entrusted with the safety of the roadway and everybody on it."

The high visibility saturation patrols will run through the weekend.

Authorities seek prisoner who escaped at Ohio rest stop

The Associated Press

Authorities in Ohio are continuing their search for a prisoner who escaped at an interstate rest stop while he was being moved by a private inmate transport company.

