NC businesses reopen after evacuation because of gas leak

The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

North Carolina authorities say businesses in a Fayetteville shopping center have reopened after they were evacuated because a construction crew struck a gas line.

The gas leak at Cross Pointe Center came just days after a fatal explosion in Durham, located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Fayetteville. One person was killed in the explosion and fire Wednesday in downtown Durham.

News outlets report that no injuries were reported in Fayetteville, where crews were called to the area around 3:45 p.m. after receiving a report of gas odor. The outlets say the Fayetteville Fire Department reports that firefighters found a construction crew had struck a gas line under the parking lot.

Businesses reopened about 5:50 p.m.

