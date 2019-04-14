Business

Climate change, social care are top issues in Finnish vote

The Associated Press

Chairman of the Finns Party Jussi Halla-aho, right, campaigns for the Finnish parliamentary elections in Tuusula, Finland, Saturday, April 13, 2019, a day ahead of the elections.
Chairman of the Finns Party Jussi Halla-aho, right, campaigns for the Finnish parliamentary elections in Tuusula, Finland, Saturday, April 13, 2019, a day ahead of the elections.
HELSINKI

Finns are voting in a parliamentary election in which reforming the nation's generous welfare model and tackling climate change have emerged as key issues.

Sunday's vote in the European Union member of 5.5 million people is taking place in a Nordic country that has one-third of its territory above the Arctic Circle.

The center-left Social Democratic Party tops a recent poll with 19% support. The populist Finns Party, however, is polling in second place with 16% support and has been gathering momentum among voters who find the climate change sacrifices proposed by other political parties too daunting.

Some 36% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot in advance, choosing between 2,500 candidates from 19 political parties and movements for the Eduskunta legislature's 200 seats.

