Business

American Airlines cancels Max flights through mid-August

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

American Airlines is canceling 115 flights per day through mid-August because of ongoing problems with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The cancellations represent 1.5% of American's total flights each day of the summer.

The U.S. grounded Boeing's 737 Max plane in mid-March after two deadly plane crashes. Boeing aims to finish fixing the planes in late April, and changes would have to be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration and foreign regulators for approval.

American has 24 Max jets and had previously planned to cancel Max flights through early June. Airline officials say by extending cancellations through the summer they can plan more reliably for the peak travel season.

The airline says its reservations and sales teams will work with customers to manage their travel plans.

  Comments  

Read Next

The Latest: Early returns show close contest in Finland

Business

The Latest: Early returns show close contest in Finland

The Associated Press

Early returns from Finland's parliamentary election have the center-left Social Democratic Party in first place and the conservative National Coalition Party not far behind with most of the ballots that were cast in advance already counted.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

Study: Wisconsin adds clean energy jobs amid national drop

Business

Homes prices average new highs in Ada, Canyon counties

Business

Wyoming may study tolling on Interstate 80

Business

Report: Minnesota students paid $620K in TCF Bank card fees

News

Lawmakers in state team up to focus on black maternal health

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service