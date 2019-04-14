Business

Senate starts work on two-year state budget

The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H.

The state Senate is getting right to work on New Hampshire's next two-year budget days after a $12.9 billion plan passed the House.

House leaders and the office of the legislative budget assistant will bring the Senate Finance Committee up to speed on Monday morning, and the committee will then turn to agency heads to get their take. The Department of Environmental Services and the Department of Safety are among those scheduled to discuss their agencies on Monday afternoon.

The House budget passed 225-159 along party lines, with no Republicans voting for it and only one Democrat voting against. Democrats also hold a majority in the Senate.

