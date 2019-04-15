Business

Vanderbilt University names search committee for chancellor

Jm/mdw The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Vanderbilt University has picked a team to find its next chancellor.

Vanderbilt Board of Trust Chairman Bruce Evans appointed the search committee and will be the group's chairman.

Other committee members include Adolpho Birch III, board secretary and National Football League senior vice president of labor policy; Shirley M. Collado, Ithaca College president; Martha Ingram, former board chairwoman; Steven Madden Sr., Apex Heritage Group CEO; Mark Mays, Rocking M Capital/Mays Family Enterprises CEO; Courtney Pastrick, A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation board chairwoman; Nora Tyson, vice admiral, U.S. Navy (retired); Jeffrey Rothschild, board vice-chairman and former Facebook infrastructure engineering vice president; and Jon Winkelried, board vice-chairman and TPG Holdings/TPG Capital LP co-CEO.

Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos plans to step down Aug. 15. Provost Susan Wente will serve as interim chancellor.

