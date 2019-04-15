Business

UK proposes banning social media ‘likes’ for children

The Associated Press

LONDON

Britain's privacy regulator wants to stop kids from being able to "like" posts on Facebook and other social media sites as part of tough new rules it's proposing to protect children's online privacy.

Under the draft rules, which were released for consultation on Monday, tech companies would not be allowed to use "nudge techniques" that encourage children to keep using a site.

The Information Commissioner's Office said examples of "reward loops" that keep people using a site so that more of their personal data can be harvested include "likes" on Facebook and Instagram or "streaks" on Snapchat.

The code of practice includes 16 standards that online services must meet.

Regulators worldwide are stepping up oversight of internet companies amid growing concern about online privacy.

