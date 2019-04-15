Business

Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max jets

The Associated Press

FILE - In a March 13, 2019 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York. American Airlines is canceling 115 flights per day through mid-August because of ongoing problems with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.
FILE - In a March 13, 2019 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York. American Airlines is canceling 115 flights per day through mid-August because of ongoing problems with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is offering some unsolicited advice to Boeing, manufacturer of the troubled 737 Max jet.

Trump tweeted Monday that if he were in charge of Boeing, he would "FIX" the plane, "add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name." He adds: "No product has suffered like this one."

Trump — who brands his hotels, golf courses and buildings with the Trump name — tweeted sarcastically, "what the hell do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!)"

Airlines and countries around the world have grounded the Boeing 737 Max or banned it from airspace after an Ethiopian Airlines crash last month. A crash involving the same model happened off Indonesia in October.

Trump once owned a short-lived airline: Trump Shuttle.

  Comments  

Read Next

Business

Former Volkswagen CEO charged with fraud in Germany

The Associated Press

German prosecutors have indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn and four others on charges of fraud and unfair competition, saying he failed to prevent manipulation of engine software that let Volkswagen cars cheat on diesel emission tests.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

UK proposes banning social media ‘likes’ for children

Business

Media lawyers in Australian court over Cardinal gag order

Business

Commuters rescue blind man from oncoming Metro subway train

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service