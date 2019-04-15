Business

Sever weather roars through New Jersey

The Associated Press

TOMS RIVER, N.J.

New Jerseyans are cleaning up after severe weather roared through state, disrupting travel and knocking out power to thousands of utility customers.

The storms — containing heavy rains, lightning and strong winds — hit the state early Monday, spawning a tornado watch and flooding roadways in some areas. The weather also caused the roof to collapse at an apartment complex in Camden, though no injuries were reported.

Rail service on New Jersey Transit's North Jersey Coast Line was suspended in both directions because of a downed tree near Middletown. NJ Transit bus and private carriers were accepting rail tickets and passes.

More than 20,000 utility customers lost power when the storms hit, though crews were able to quickly restore service to most customers.

  Comments  

Read Next

Former Volkswagen CEO charged with fraud in Germany

Business

Former Volkswagen CEO charged with fraud in Germany

By DAVID McHUGH AP Business Writer

German prosecutors have indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn and four others on charges of fraud and unfair competition, saying he failed to prevent manipulation of engine software that let Volkswagen cars cheat on diesel emission tests.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

EU agrees terms for limited trade talks with US

Business

Goldman profits fall 21% from year ago, hurt by trading

Business

UK proposes banning social media ‘likes’ for children

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service