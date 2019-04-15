Business

Environmental group eyes new uranium mining exploration

The Associated Press

RAPID CITY, S.D.

A group formed to protect the environment from uranium mining has an eye on a new project proposed for the Black Hills.

F3 Gold, a mining exploratory company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, wants to begin drilling in the next two years. The Black Hills Alliance was formed in 1979 to keep uranium mining at bay. Uranium mining requires the extraction of a massive amount of water from the ground, a mix with chemicals and injection back into the ground to dissolve and extract uranium.

Alliance spokesman Bruce Ellison tells KOTA-TV they will make sure the aquifers and the people and livestock that utilize the water are protected.

  Comments  

Read Next

News

Q&A: Trendy CBD rocks retail world, but does it work?

By CARLA K. JOHNSON and CANDICE CHOI Associated Press

The marijuana extract CBD is turning up in cosmetics, foods and supplements, but the science and legal status around the compound remains hazy.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

Best Buy names new CEO as Hubert Joly steps down

Business

Russia-Germany gas pipeline seeks new route in Baltic sea

Entertainment

Pulitzer Prize winners in journalism, arts to be announced

Business

Iran’s top leader releases special funds for flood damages

Business

Magic Johnson firm’s plans at Detroit fairgrounds move ahead

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service