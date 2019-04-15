Business

Scottsdale man accused of setting fire inside own business

The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

Police in Scottsdale have arrested a man who allegedly started a fire inside his own business.

They say 75-year-old James Waller was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

He was released pending felony charges from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Firefighters responded to a strip mall around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and say the business' sprinkler system contained the flames inside High Desert Rugs and Furnishings.

Police say several other businesses in the complex and cars in the parking lot were defaced with spray paint and it appears the vandalism was connected to the fire.

Investigators say they have evidence Waller was responsible for the fire and vandalism.

It was unclear Monday if Waller has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf about the case.

