Business

Tennessee to halt most Easter weekend work on interstates

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee officials are halting most interstate road construction work for Easter weekend.

The state Department of Transportation says it will pause road construction that requires lane closures from Thursday evening through Monday morning.

The department says the stoppage will help cater to motorists during the busy travel time.

Drivers can still expect to see some long-term lane closure from projects.

Construction activity updates can be accessed online .

  Comments  

Read Next

World shares advance on back of rally in China shares

Business

World shares advance on back of rally in China shares

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer

World shares advance as China shares rally, reversing early losses.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

Sales at Taste NY events, locations rose to $17.8 in 2018

News

West Virginia University health care job fair planned

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service