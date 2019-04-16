Business

German government plane blocks runway at Berlin airport

The Associated Press

BERLIN

A German government plane with no passengers on board is blocking the runway after a rough landing at one of Berlin's airports, forcing authorities to divert incoming planes.

The German air force, which operates the government fleet, said the Bombardier Global 5000 jet landed at Schoenefeld airport on Tuesday after turning back because of a malfunction and both wings touched the runway. It said the crew was undergoing medical checks.

The city's airport operator tweeted that flights headed for Schoenefeld were being diverted because of an "inoperative aircraft" on the runway.

The incident came during the busy Easter travel season. Schoenefeld is one of two Cold War-era airports that serve the German capital. A new airport is currently scheduled to open next year.

